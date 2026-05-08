Meet Kochi Muziris Biennale’s first foreign curator: Kader Attia

In a year when the Venice Biennale is witnessing a strong presence from India, including its National Pavilion, it seemed only fitting that the announcement of the curator for the next edition of the country’s own biennale was made in the city of canals. On May 8, Jitish Kallat, president of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), announced that the biennale’s seventh edition, which will open in Kochi in December 2027, will be curated by French-Algerian artist Kader Attia. He will be the first international curator of the biennale since it began in 2012.
Speaking about Attia in a statement issued, Kallat stated, “Kader Attia brings to the biennale artistic depth, curatorial openness and a strong pedagogic sensibility. The committee was drawn to the poetic range and generative potential of his proposal, and to the flexible curatorial framework it offered for bringing multiple artistic practices, histories, and publics into meaningful relation in Kochi. Attia had previously participated in the 2014 edition of the KMB and we look forward to the ways in which his curatorial vision will take shape in Kochi.”
Attia was selected by a committee chaired by Kallat, which comprised as its members artists Shilpa Gupta and Rirkrit Tiravanija, gallerist Amrita Jhaveri, director of Khoj and curator Pooja Sood, director of BDL Museum Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, and Managing Director of TNQ Technologies and KBF trustee Mariam Ram. At the 2014 edition of the biennale, curated by Kallat, Attia had exhibited his work Independence Disillusionment that explored the complex legacy of colonialism in the Middle East and Africa. In December 2025, he also delivered the inaugural Vivan Sundaram Memorial Lecture in Kochi.
Kader Attia with Jitish Kallat. (Photo Credit – Hélène des Rieux, 2027)
On his appointment as the curator of the next edition of KMB, Attia noted, “Ever since I visited Kochi for the first time, I have dreamed of coming back and building connections between the many intertwined influences that are at the core of this culturally multi-layered city. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this desire to life on the scale of a biennial, together with the fantastic team of the KMB, for its seventh edition. Dreams repair us, like art… and the biennale, as well as Kerala, will give us the space-time to reclaim our sovereignty over our dreams.”
One of India’s most prestigious art events, the sixth edition of the biennale, curated by artist Nikhil Chopra and his team HH Art Spaces, concluded in March 2026. In January, this year, it’s co-founder Bose Krishnamachari also resigned from the posts of president of KMB and member of the Board of Trustees of Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF).
Incidentally, Attia’s work is currently showing at the Venice Biennale.
The 1970 France-born artist and curator is best known for exploring themes of colonialism, memory, identity, migration and the conceptual and material practice of repair — “how the act of mending reveals as much as it conceals”. Winner of prestigious awards such as the Joan Miró Prize (2017), Prix Marcel Duchamp (2016), Cairo Biennale Prize (2009) and Abraaj Capital Art Prize (2009), he was also curator of the 12th Berlin Biennale (2022), and his works are in the collections of Sharjah Art Foundation; Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris; Tate Gallery, London; Museum of Modern Art, New York; and Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, New York, among others.
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Dr Venu V, Chairperson of the KBF, stated in a release, “The sixth edition of the KMB was remarkable in many ways. It reaffirmed the biennale’s role as a vibrant space for dialogue, imagination and inclusiveness. The announcement of the new curator, Kader Attia, marks the beginning of a fresh artistic journey — one that will continue to challenge, inspire, and connect global voices with our local realities. We are committed to building on this legacy with new ideas, deeper engagements, and bold artistic explorations, while remaining rooted in Kochi’s unique cultural fabric.”
Receiving support from the Government of Kerala besides arts councils, embassies, philanthropists and corporate sponsors, among others, the previous editions of the biennale have been curated by artists such as Kallat (2014-2015) Sudarshan Shetty (2016-17), Anita Dube (2018-19) and Shubigi Rao (2022-23). Its first edition in 2012 was curated by its co-founders Riyas Komu and Krishnamachari, who had initially ideated the event in 2010 with the then culture minister of Kerala, MA Baby.
Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice.
With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India.
Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale.
She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters.
Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory.
The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions.
Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović).
Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India:
1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival
"At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors.
"Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers.
"At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025).
"Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention.
2. M.F. Husain & Modernism
"Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum.
"Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025).
3. Art Market & Records
"Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million.
"All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025).
"What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork.
4. Art Education & History
"Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025).
"A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art.
Signature Beats
Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More