Kochi Metro stations to get people-friendly makeover

Written by Mona Hareesh

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is set to renovate metro stations across the city to make them more ‘people-friendly’ and thus attract more commuters.

Six stations — Aluva, Edappally, MG Road, Kadavanthra, Vyttila and Thykoodam — have been selected for the first phase of renovation. At these stations, measures will be taken to ensure proper signage for commuters along with other advancements in infrastructure.

At the stations, special spots have been designed for selfie lovers with “I Love Metro” signs in the background. Commuters now have the pleasure of enjoying music or other artistic performances at the stations. There are spots inside the metro stations designated for cultural performances and art exhibitions. Artists who want to perform at these locations can approach the public relations department officials.

Several new features like feeding rooms, rented power banks, furniture made from scrap by KMRL’s Kudumbasree staff, digitalised passenger information system have been installed at the Aluva station. Kiosk power bank, lights at the link bridge, recycled benches in the platform are some of the developments done at Edappally station.

Each metro station in Kochi is artistically distinctive. The MG Road station walls have been painted illustrating the life story of Mahatma Gandhi while Aluva station has paintings of Kathakali and other diverse arts of Kerala. The MG Road station, a favourite retreat of the younger ones with their gaming zone, has also introduced the concept of musical stairs.

“Anyone who knows how to play a piano could compose new music using the stairs,” said a KMRL official.

At the Kadavanthra metro station, a ‘free library’ has been opened for public where commuters could take any book of their choice, free of cost. The public can also donate books to the library. At Vytilla, those commuting in the morning and evening hours will have the pleasure of listening to classic songs from Indian cinema. And at Thykoodam, the hydroponic vertical garden and wall art depicting Kochi life have given a striking makeover to the station.

“The renovation primarily aims to provide comfort and refreshment for the commuters as well as educate them. The facilities like musical stairs also encourage the public to choose stairs over escalators or elevators,” said A K Jayakumar, chief spokesperson of KMRL.

Many of the development works are a result of suggestions by the commuters themselves. Stations like Kalamasery, Elamkulam, Kaloor, Maharajas, Vadakkekotta and S.N.Junction have been chosen for the next phase of renovation.

Trains are currently running from Aluva to Pettah across 23 stations as part of the first phase of operations. Trial run is currently progressing to an extended section from Pettah to Vadakkekotta across two stations.