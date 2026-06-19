Kerala organ trafficking: ED conducts searches

The case stems from FIRs registered in connection with an alleged organ trafficking network that is suspected to have facilitated through forged documents and middlemen. (File Photo)

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at 10 locations in Kochi and nearby areas as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged human organ trafficking racket, official sources said.

The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at suspects’ premises and hospitals in Kochi. The case stems from FIRs registered in connection with an alleged organ trafficking network that is suspected to have facilitated through forged documents and middlemen. Investigators are examining the money trail generated by the alleged racket. The police investigation had identified a network allegedly involved in arranging illegal organ transplantation for monetary consideration. The probe had led to the arrest of several accused, including alleged kingpin Mohammed Najeeb.