Kerala: Kallada bus driver held for molesting TN woman

A reserve driver of a leading bus chain in Kerala was arrested and booked by police for allegedly molesting a female passenger during a trip early Thursday morning.

An officer at Thenhipalam police station in Malappuram district said a complaint was registered against Johnson Joseph, the reserve driver of Kallada Travels bus, after a woman from Tamil Nadu accused him of molestation during the journey from Kannur to Kollam.

Joseph, a native of Kottayam, was arrested and the vehicle was impounded shortly after the complaint was registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. Certain unconfirmed reports claimed that Joseph was drunk when the incident took place.

Transport Minister AK Saseendran confirmed that Joseph’s license would be suspended and assured of strict action against the accused.

Following the incident, the DYFI, a Left-aligned youth wing, carried out demonstrations to the Kallada bus office in Thiruvananthapuram and forcibly locked its doors.

This is the perhaps for the second time in a few months that Kallada Travels, owned by Suresh Kallada, has made headlines for the wrong reasons. In April this year, two passengers on a Bengaluru-bound bus were brutally assaulted by Kallada staff over an argument. Several others took to social media to share their experiences of mistreatment on the bus during the journeys.

The regular complaints later forced the state’s motor vehicle department to verify the backgrounds of the drivers and cleaners who are hired to work as part of the company.

The bus company has a large fleet of vehicles, traversing some of the most popular routes such as Ernakulam-Chennai, Ernakulam-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Chennai-Trivandrum, Ernakulam-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Coimbatore.