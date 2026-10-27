Police await Kerala High Court nod to arrest judge whose minor son mowed down man in Kochi

Police have sought the sanction of the Kerala High Court to arrest the additional district judge, who has been listed as an alleged accused in the case involving his minor son who mowed down a scooter rider within Kochi city police limits in the early hours of Sunday.

On Monday, the Kochi city police had booked the judge, who is the owner of the Mercedes-Benz car that his 17-year-old son was allegedly driving at a high speed before hitting Jayabalakrishnan. The 55-year-old, who ran an eatery by the roadside, was returning home at the time.

The incident, reported under Cheranalloor police limits, had evoked widespread protest over the additional district judge’s conduct to allegedly save his son and the local police’s bid to shield the accused.