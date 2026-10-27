Police await Kerala High Court nod to arrest judge whose minor son mowed down man in Kochi

Police have sought the sanction of the Kerala High Court to arrest the additional district judge, who has been listed as an alleged accused in the case involving his minor son who mowed down a scooter rider within Kochi city police limits in the early hours of Sunday.
On Monday, the Kochi city police had booked the judge, who is the owner of the Mercedes-Benz car that his 17-year-old son was allegedly driving at a high speed before hitting Jayabalakrishnan. The 55-year-old, who ran an eatery by the roadside, was returning home at the time.
The incident, reported under Cheranalloor police limits, had evoked widespread protest over the additional district judge’s conduct to allegedly save his son and the local police’s bid to shield the accused.
Police sources said they have sought the permission of the HC to arrest the judicial officer, who is presiding over the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in a district in Kerala. HC is contemplating disciplinary action against him, they added.
“There is a clear protocol regarding the arrest of a judge. We are awaiting permission from the high court,” sources said.
HC registrar-general G Gopakumar said the high court has not yet decided on the disciplinary action against the judge. “No decision has been taken so far. Once the action is initiated, it will be publicised,” he said.
The high court has initiated suo motu proceedings into the matter and sought a report from the sessions judge of the district, where the additional officer is posted.
Story continues below this ad
The judge’s visit to the police station after his son was apprehended in the accident has been termed as illegal and violation of the official code of conduct, according to a report submitted by the district judge to the High Court.
The judge has been keeping away from duty since Monday and police have already recorded his statement. He was booked under section 199A of the Motor Vehicle act, which fixes culpability on the parent/guardian of a minor driver.
Four cops suspended
Meanwhile, the Home Department suspended four police officials at Cheranalloor police station on charges of attempting to shield the judge’s son and misbehaving with the victim’s family.
The suspended persons include an SHO, a sub-inspector, an assistant sub- inspector and a senior civil police officer.
Story continues below this ad
They were suspended for initially booking the minor accused under a bailable offence, allowing him to go home with the family, and allegedly forcing a relative of the victim to delete the photos of the accused from their phone.
The minor driver was later apprehended following protests, and non-bailable sections were slapped on him. He later secured bail from the Juvenile Justice Board.
ADGP (law and order) P Vijayan on Tuesday visited the family of the deceased, whose two daughters and son have been agitating against the police while seeking justice.
Vijayan told the media, “I have heard the family members and they have certain genuine demands. Police have moved to quash the bail given to the minor by the judicial officer of the JJ board.”