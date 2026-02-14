Kochi father-daughter death: Autopsy reveals 6-year-old sexually abused, poisoned

Police sources said the postmortem report showed that the girl had been sexually abused and that sections of the POCSO Act have now been included. (File Photo)

Nearly a month after a father and his six-year-old daughter were found dead at their house in Kochi, police said Saturday the girl had been subjected to sexual abuse.

The 33-year-old man, a native of Alappuzha, was found hanging in his rented house on January 16, while his daughter was found dead in the same house. His wife was away when the incident occurred.

“The girl was also poisoned, which was revealed in the initial report. Probe is on to ascertain who has sexually abused the girl. The statement of the mother will be recorded again,” said an officer of the Kochi city police.