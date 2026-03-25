Kochi Biennale head resigned after sexual harassment allegation

The resignation of artist Bose Krishnamachari from the posts of president of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) and member of the Board of Trustees of Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) in January followed a complaint of sexual harassment against him, The Indian Express has learnt.

Krishnamachari is the co-founder of KMB and co-curator of its first edition in 2012. One of the country’s most prestigious art events, the Biennale’s sixth edition opened on December 12 last year and is on until March 31.

When contacted by this newspaper, Venu Vasudevan, chairperson of KBF, confirmed that they had received a complaint against Krishnamachari alleging sexual harassment. “A complaint was received with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the PoSH Act… This was in December,” he said.