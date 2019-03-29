Kochi Biennale Foundation drops probe against Riyas Komu

A week after it was reported that Riyas Komu, the founding secretary of Kochi Muziris Biennale (KMB), had severed all ties with the Biennale, the board of trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation released a statement on Thursday saying they look forward to his resuming his roles at the KBF.

Komu had stepped down from all management positions at the KBF in October 2018, after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

“In the trustee meeting convened soon after, it was decided that Lizzie Jacob, trustee and former Chief Secretary of Kerala, and Chair of the Internal Complaints Committee, would proactively seek the complaint and authorise an inquiry. Since no complaint was forthcoming after pursuing the matter for several weeks, the ICC recommended the dropping of the inquiry…This recommendation has been examined and has been accepted by the board of trustees at its meeting today,” read the KBF statement.

Last week, Komu reportedly submitted his resignation, alleging that the Biennale had failed to extend support to him.

Meanwhile, vendors, volunteers and contractors who worked for the edition claimed to have not been paid in full for their work.

The fourth edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale concluded with a ceremony at Durbar Hall Ground that had in attendance, among others, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, curator of KMB 2018-19 Anita Dube, KBF president Bose Krishnamachari, KBF secretary V Sunil and Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran. “This has become one of the top biennales in the world. We have seen representatives from other biennales visiting and appreciating the works on display and showing their interest in the various artistic projects showcased here,” said Gopalakrishnan.