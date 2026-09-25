‘Know Your BJP’ meet: Nitin Nabin interacts with foreign diplomats

Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin met with senior diplomats and Heads of Mission from eight countries on Thursday as part of the party’s ‘Know Your BJP’ initiative. The participating nations included Armenia, Egypt, Vietnam, Bhutan, Suriname, the Philippines, Argentina, and Tajikistan, the party said in a statement.

During the interaction, Nabin briefed the diplomats on the BJP’s organisational structure, its extensive grassroots network and the central role of the ‘karyakarta’ (party workers) in maintaining continuous engagement with people.

Speaking about the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan being observed from 17 September to 17 October, which focuses on public service, Jan Bhagidari (public participation), Antyodaya (upliftment of the poorest) and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, Nabin cited service activities such as blood donation drives and health camps being organised under the campaign nationwide.