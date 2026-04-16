Know the Articles which three proposed Bills will amend

MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal in conversation with Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge during the tribute paying ceremony to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, observed as Ambedkar Jayanti, at Prerna Sthal, Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The three new Bills scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday contain amendments to seven key Articles of the Constitution, The Indian Express has learnt. The amendments are related to Articles 55, 81, 82, 170, 330, 332 and 334A.

According to sources, these broadly fall under sections pertaining to the Executive – most specifically to the election of the President and Vice President of India – to the composition of legislatures, including the Parliament and State Assemblies, and to ‘Special Provisions’ relating to certain classes which provide for reservation for Scheduled Classes and Tribes.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty First Amendment) Bill 2026, as per the List of Business published on the Lok Sabha website on Wednesday.