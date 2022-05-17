Know BJP event: Nadda to envoys, UCC not on poll agenda, development is

Amid foreign dignitaries flagging some unpleasant happenings in India, BJP President J P Nadda on Monday said that the governments helmed by the party at the Centre and in states will follow the “sabka saath, sabka vikas” theme, while the elections will be fought on developmental activities and welfare programmes of the Narendra Modi government.

Nadda, who was interacting with heads of missions of 14 countries at the BJP headquarters on Monday as part of the second leg of the ‘Know BJP’ initiative, told the dignitaries that the Uniform Civil Code was not on the party’s election agenda even as “some states are exploring” the prospects of a legislation on it.

“The event (Know BJP) is aimed at to make the external audience aware of BJP’s history, programmes, struggle and success stories… The dignitaries have appreciated the initiative. There were suggestions for party-to-party interactions to which Nadda ji agreed,” Vijay Chauthaiwale, convenor of BJP’s Overseas Cell, told The Indian Express.

“There were questions on BJP’s ideology, its functioning, legislative agenda, its relation with the RSS and the party’s programmes. Nadda insisted that his party works on ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ slogan, which, he said, is the modern day elaboration of the party’s fundamental idea of antyodaya,” said a source. Some of the dignitaries had questions on the reported incidents of communal clashes, to which Nadda maintained that the “party wants development and welfare of all.”

Envoys of US, Australia, Canada, Israel, Denmark, Bhutan, Fiji, Indonesia, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Suriname and Dominican Republic attended the event hosted by the BJP’s Overseas Cell.

In his address, Nadda said the day marked the 8th anniversary of the BJP first coming to power in 2014.