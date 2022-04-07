‘Know BJP’ event: JP Nadda interacts with diplomats

BJP president JP Nadda interacted with the 13 diplomats, including the one of the European Union, on Wednesday as part of party’s ‘Know BJP’ initiative, which is aimed at addressing the “global audience”. The event was organised by the BJP’s foreign affairs cell at the party headquarters on Wednesday, coinciding with party’s 42nd Foundation Day.

During the interaction, Nadda explained in detail about the history, ideology and plans of the saffron party. According to a statement issued by BJP, Nadda told the guests that the party has set “highest standards” of internal democracy. “From the booth president to the national president, all in the party are elected,” he told the diplomats.

“…The BJP is celebrating its 42nd Foundation Day but our journey began in 1951 with the formation of the Jana Sangh. Since then the BJP has never deviated from its ideology and principles. The party is committed to cultural nationalism and integral humanism for developing a ‘New India’,” the statement said.

He informed the diplomats that the BJP is the largest party in the world with more than 18-crore members. In the interaction, Heads of Missions from France, Italy, Portugal, Vietnam, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Bangladesh, Singapore, Slovakia, Hungary and Norway participated. He thanked diplomats from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries for their “cooperation” in evacuation of Indian students out of war-torn Ukraine.