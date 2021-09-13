Knitting, technical textile, nero fabrics on display at Surat expo

Thousands of products from knitting industry, technical textiles and nero fabrics are on display at Weaveknitt 2021, three-day fabric exhibition, organised by the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SGCCI) at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre at Sarsana in Surat city.

Inaugurating the expo on Saturday, Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways and Surat city BJP MP Darshana Jardosh appealed to the industry representatives to take advantage of central government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes to develop “Make in India” and “Make in Surat” a brand.

“The SGGCI had made a good decision to start the exhibition on Ganesh Chaturti and this is the first edition of WeaveKnitt 2021. Many works are done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi… I told the Counsel General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai, Agus Prihatin Saptono, to do a joint venture with the industries in Surat. The requirements should be worked out and Indonesia will also be a part of it,” said Jardosh.

Saptono, who was present at the event, said, “Indonesia is a manufacturing hub of polyester fabrics, while India is the biggest in the cotton fabrics. The ties between both countries in textile industry sectors will definitely boost our economies.”

Adding that India is one of the fastest growing markets for technical textiles, SGCCI president Ashish Gujarati said, “The global average growth is 4 per cent, whereas India’s growth rate is at 14 per cent per year. The biggest issue is that the raw material used in the production of technical textiles such as high tenacity yarn of polyester, nylon and viscose, are not manufactured in India. Union Textile Ministry should look into this aspect of capacity building, and pursue the large manufacturers of yarn to concentrate on these segments.”

He added, “The Government of India has recently introduced BIS standards for different types of MMF (Man Made Fibre) yarns to be sold in India. The quality monitoring of the raw material of textile industry should be kept with the Textile Commissioner’s office instead of handing it over to the BIS.” Gujarati also requested the Union minister to set up a world-class Quality Certification Centre in Surat.

Textile Ministry secretary Upendra Singh said, “India is the the second large producer of cotton worldwide, as a result of which 6 lakh tonnes of cotton fabrics are manufactured in India and 6 lakh tonne of MMF (Man-Made Fibre). We have exports of 40 million US dollars, and we have been given a target to take it over to 100 million US dollars. The growth can be achieved by working seriously on the MMF and technical textiles. Surat is the hub of MMF and technical textiles and the industry people should take benefit of PLI scheme.” Gujarat MSME commissioner Ranjeeth Kumar, who also attended the event, said, “In two years, the budget for MSME was doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 crore in the state. Most of the MSMEs are in Surat. Last week we did an MOU with Amazon.”

Textile commissioner Roop Rashi Mahapatra said that the digital platform the country can enter the international market. “At present, we are export textiles to the US, West Asia, Bangladesh, etc. We receive around 60 per cent of proposals under different schemes from Gujarat, out of which 85 per cent are from Surat,” Mahapatra added.