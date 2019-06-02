K J Alphons: Was not partial towards Christians

Former Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam on Saturday said that he had not been partial or communal as a minister towards the Christian community.

As a minister, Alphons had made a recommendation to the Union Home Ministry to restore FCRA registration (to receive foreign funds) of various Christian churches, an action that has come under attack on social media.

In a Facebook post, Alphons stated, “There have been rumours on social media that I have been partial or communal as a minister towards the Christian community. That is totally baseless. Those who worked with me know the truth. I haven’t given any special consideration for any community, deviating from truth. As a responsible minister, I have ensured only legally due assistance to all.’’

Alphons, a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan who did not get a ministerial berth this time, said that during his 18-month tenure as the Tourism minister in the previous government, the ministry had allocated Rs 70 crore for Sree Narayana Tourism Circuit, Rs 80 crore for Malabar Cruise, and Rs 85 crore for the Spiritual Circuit.