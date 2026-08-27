Death of rape victim during abortion bid: Kishtwar hospital staff among 3 held

Three more people — including an employee of the state-run district hospital in Kishtwar — have been arrested by Jammu & Kashmir Police in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a tribal teenager by a school headmaster last week, leading to her fatal pregnancy.

A sweeper at the hospital where she was taken for an abortion and two relatives of the headmaster have been arrested, taking the total number of arrests to five. Kishtwar SSP Naresh Singh said a Special Investigation Team is conducting a “thorough, scientific and time-bound investigation into all aspects of the case”. This comes days after the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes sent a notice to district authorities over the incident.

According to police, the teenager had allegedly been abused by the headmaster for several months, leading to her death on August 20 after a failed abortion attempt last week. Her death led to protests across the district.

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The case emerged after the girl complained of stomach pain and was allegedly taken to a local health centre, which confirmed her pregnancy. She was eventually taken to local medical facilities, where a fatal abortion attempt allegedly weakened her. Labour was allegedly induced, leading to a stillbirth.

The alleged sexual assault case led to protests across Kishtwar.

Police allege that the headmaster and his brother took her to the district hospital in Kishtwar and, with the help of the sweeper, got an ultrasound done and made her take abortion medication.

“The SIT is investigating all aspects of the case,” he said, adding that further arrests, wherever warranted by evidence, are underway.

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Although the girl died on August 20, no formal complaint was registered, with police eventually initiating inquest proceedings. Police later registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections of criminal conspiracy, rape of a minor, and death caused by an act intended to cause miscarriage, among others.

The headmaster and his brother — both of whom are said to have accompanied the teenager for the failed abortion attempt — have been arrested. The education department has initiated an inquiry and suspended the headmaster.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) issued notices to the J&K Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Kishtwar SSP, asking them to submit a report within five days. In its notice, the commission said police had failed to invoke the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act even though the teenager was a tribal. The commission has also asked authorities to verify the status of the girl and the headmaster, provide protection to the family, consider compensation for them and preserve evidence.

On Wednesday, SSP Singh said the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been invoked in the case.