The two Special Police Officers (SPOs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police who were killed in Kishtwar forests last week bore multiple wounds from bullets fired at them from different directions.

Questions surround the deaths of Bobby Chand and Rachpal Kumar, whose bodies were found in the Dharna area on November 12 morning, with police maintaining silence on the matter and some prominent politicians seeking inquiry into reports that they were killed in friendly fire.

Officials privy to the details of the autopsy conducted on the two told The Indian Express that Chand, 57, was shot twice, while Kumar, 45, had five bullet wounds. All the bullets exited the bodies.

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Explaining the trajectory of the bullets, an official said that one pierced Chand’s neck on the left side and exited through the scapular region of his body on the right side, while the second one hit him in the upper left arm and came out from the shoulder region at the back.

The trajectory of both the bullets was slanting, angled upwards to downwards. This is being seen as an indication that the person who shot him was standing at a position higher than the deceased.

Kumar was shot five times, with the bullets following two separate trajectories, indicating multiple shooters.

Four of Kumar’s wounds showed the bullets entering and exiting in a single line, indicating the shooter was at the same height as him. One of these showed the bullet entering from the front side of his neck and exiting from the back. Another hit him in the right eyebrow before exiting.

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The fifth bullet appeared to have followed a slanting angle downward to upwards, indicating the shooter was at a lower height, the official said.

All the bullets appeared to have been fired from a distance that was neither point blank, nor too far off, the officer said.

Chand and Kumar were deployed at a Special Operations Group (SOG) post at Kiyar village in Dachhan tehsil of Kishtwar. On November 11, they were proceeding to a temporary operation base of the Rashtriya Rifles at Dharna in adjoining Marwah tehsil, when they went missing along with their weapons, including an INSAS and a .303 rifle.

That same day, three CRPF personnel were injured in a militant attack in Kulgam, Kashmir, putting security forces on the edge.

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The next day, locals reported hearing gunshots in the Dharna forest area, followed by the recovery of the bodies of Chand and Kumar. Both were in civilian clothes at the time.

The J&K Police, which usually issues statements following such incidents, has maintained silence on the deaths of Chand and Kumar. Efforts to contact senior officers of Kishtwar district, including on the autopsy findings, were unsuccessful.

The locals as well as families of the dead have questioned why Chand and Kumar, who were poorly armed, were deployed outside their area of jurisdiction. They have demanded an inquiry into the killings and said that responsibility must be fixed of the officer responsible for sending them to the Rashtriya Rifles base.

Reaching the Dharna base requires a trek of nearly seven-eight hours through dense forests and mountainous terrain, locals said, and have asked why Chand and Kumar were sent there despite Marwah having two SOG posts of its own.

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The Dharna temporary operation base is one among several such bases set up on mountain tops last year in areas of Kishtwar and Doda districts bordering South Kashmir. The idea was to equip security forces for area domination throughout the year, particularly during the winter.

The deaths, which have not been officially confirmed as an act of terror, have also raised questions over the decision to deploy personnel from Kiyar to Dharna, which has its own SOG unit. (Express) The deaths, which have not been officially confirmed as an act of terror, have also raised questions over the decision to deploy personnel from Kiyar to Dharna, which has its own SOG unit. (Express)

Relatives of the SPOs and the villagers also protested when bodies of Chand and Kumar were brought to their homes allegedly “in a dumper”, with no police official accompanying them as a mark of respect.

The BJP and Congress have been in a war of words over the incident, with Congress state chief Tariq Hameed Karra claiming he had heard that the SPOs were killed in a case of mistaken identity, with the forces taking them for militants. Kishtwar BJP MLA Shagun Parihar’s remarks suggesting that the whereabouts of Chand and Kumar had been “leaked” and alleging a communal angle have also created tension.

Since then, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma has tried to pacify the villagers saying Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has agreed to an inquiry into the incident, the demand for financial assistance to the families, reinstatement of a police post in Kiyar, and setting up of a SOG camp near the Kiyar forests.

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Addressing a passing out parade in Udhampur Wednesday, Sinha said the government would take care of all the needs of the families of the deceased SPOs. He also claimed that the situation in J&K was much improved, with “only a handful of foreign terrorists remaining”.