Amid Kishtwar ops and Pak drone intrusions, Home Minister Amit Shah to visit J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Jammu on Thursday evening and meet political leaders at Lok Bhawan in Jammu, officials said.

According to officials, Shah, on a three-day visit to the state, is likely to visit some forward areas in Jammu on Friday to take stock of the security situation at Line of Control (LoC) and the International border. He is also scheduled to hold a security review meeting with top officers of the Army, J&K Police, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies.

He will then head to Srinagar on Saturday for a similar security review. Here, he will assess the progress of existing developmental projects and inaugurate new ones, officials said.