Kishtwar: Govt teachers must get attendance certificates from parents to draw salary

Teachers in state government run schools across Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, will get their monthly salary only after parents of at least ten students along with sarpanch of the concerned panchayat certify that they took classes during the period, stated an order by the Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner on Monday.

Advertising

“The salary of teaching staff of educational institutions in the district shall be drawn subject to the production of attendance certificate duly signed by at least ten parents of students studying in that particular institution and duly counter-signed by the sarpanch of concerned panchayat while producing the bill to the conserved treasuries,’’ read an order issued by Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh. The order’s copies were sent to Divisional Commissioner and Director School Education at Jammu, besides to the Chief Education Officer and District Treasury Officer at Kishtwar for necessary action.

The order will be applicable on teachers posted in government schools up to Class 10, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner said, adding that this has been done to check absenteeism and ensure punctuality among teachers. It will also ensure public participation for smooth functioning of educational institutions, besides empowering village panchayats, he said.

The ten people signing the attendance certificate for a particular month, will not be repeated next month. This will avoid any nexus between teachers and locals, he added. With this, Kishtwar becomes the first district in Jammu and Kashmir where a government servant will have to obtain an attendance certificate from general public of the concerned area for release of their salary.

Significantly, the order has come less than a month after Angrez Singh had on May 26 ordered random videography of market places including tea stalls and restaurants having high footfall to catch employees who wander freely during duty hours.