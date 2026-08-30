Kishtwar girl’s rape-death probe handed to Crime Branch amid cover-up allegations

Amid allegations of a cover-up, the J&K government has ordered the Crime Branch to investigate the alleged sexual assault and death of a tribal teenager in Kishtwar.
The move comes days after allegations of prolonged sexual abuse of the minor and a subsequent abortion attempt that preceded her death sparked protests across the district.
Officials told The Indian Express that the Crime Branch has initiated the process to take over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team currently probing the case. The move comes after at least six people, including a nurse and a sweeper at the Kishtwar district hospital, were arrested for alleged complicity after the girl was brought there for an alleged abortion attempt that proved fatal.
The others arrested are the accused headmaster and three of his relatives.
The petition said the girl was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.
The handover comes amid a writ petition filed by the girl’s father in the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, which alleges a cover-up.
The father said he became aware of his daughter’s pregnancy only after she was taken to a health centre a fortnight before her death. He further alleged that the headmaster and others linked to him — including a local chemist and two teachers — tried to cover it up.
“The role of each of these persons, their communication with the accused, and their knowledge concerning the pregnancy and the circumstances thereafter require investigation,” he submitted.