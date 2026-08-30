Kishtwar girl’s rape-death probe handed to Crime Branch amid cover-up allegations

The handover comes amid a writ petition filed by the girl’s father in the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, which alleges a cover-up. (File)

Amid allegations of a cover-up, the J&K government has ordered the Crime Branch to investigate the alleged sexual assault and death of a tribal teenager in Kishtwar.

The move comes days after allegations of prolonged sexual abuse of the minor and a subsequent abortion attempt that preceded her death sparked protests across the district.

Officials told The Indian Express that the Crime Branch has initiated the process to take over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team currently probing the case. The move comes after at least six people, including a nurse and a sweeper at the Kishtwar district hospital, were arrested for alleged complicity after the girl was brought there for an alleged abortion attempt that proved fatal.