J-K: Encounter breaks out in Kishtwar

Kishtwar encounter began in the Chatroo forest after Army troops launched a search operation based on inputs about suspected terrorists.

By: PTI
1 min readJammuFeb 22, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Pretended to be dead until militants left: Survivors recount Reasi horrorEncounter erupts in snow-bound Chatroo forests of Kishtwar after Army launches search operation; reinforcements rushed to area. (PTI File)
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The gunfight started when army troops launched a search operation in Chatroo forests following information about the presence of two suspected terrorists, the officials said.

The reinforcements have been rushed to the besieged area and further details are awaited, they said.
The snow-bound Chatroo forest belt witnessed nearly half-a-dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces last month, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a terrorist.

