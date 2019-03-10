Kishor remarks on Nitish’s NDA return irks JD(U) top leaders

The JD (U) leadership has taken exception to party’s national vice-president Prashant Kishor’s recent remarks on Nitish Kumar joining the NDA after quitting the Grand Alliance in 2017.

In a recent interview to a YouTube channel, Kishor had said on Nitish’s decision to rejoin the NDA: “Theek or galat ka koi paimana hai nahi. Jo log unko Modi ke challenger ke roop me dekhte thhe…unke liye decision galat hai. Jo log samajhte thhe Modi ko harane ke dhun me sawar hokar governance par compromise kar rahe hai, unke liye decision sahi hai (There is no yardstick to judge right or wrong. The decision was wrong for those who saw Nitish as a challenger to Modi. For those who thought that Nitish was compromising on governance in his zeal to defeat Modi, the decision was right). Depends on which side of the aisle you sit.”

Explained Kishor rose quickly, but lacks clout After joining the JD(U), Prashant Kishor rose quickly in the ranks and was named the party’s national vice-president, a position JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had not given anyone before him. However, a section of party leaders has not been happy with Kishor “because he acts like a senior leader”. Kishor has also come into conflict with the party’s unofficial number two, R C P Singh, who is also national general secretary (organisation). Recently, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar publicly said Kishor’s task is to link youths to the party. The statement was seen as a subtle reminder to Kishor not to exceed his brief.

On Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP and JD(U) national general secretary R C P Singh said, “When we split from Grand Alliance, he (Kishor) was not with us. JD(U) decided to join NDA after discussing it threadbare within the party.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Kishor has been making one controversial statement after another. What is the need of such statements? In politics, you cannot do freelancing… Kishor refused to react.