Saturday, April 10, 2021
Kishanganj SHO lynched in West Bengal

The incident took place around 3.30 am when Kishanganj police station in-charge Ashwini Kumar had been conducting raids in connection with a bike theft case in an area under Panjipoda police station of West Bengal.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
Updated: April 10, 2021 11:53:10 am
Kishanganj SHO lynched, West bengal, Kishanganj SHO lynched in bengal, Bengal police, India news, Indian expressThe police officer, who had also sought assistance from the West Bengal Police, was attacked before other policemen could come to his rescue. (Representational)

A police station in-charge of a Kishanganj police station, who had gone to conduct raids in adjoining West Bengal area, was beaten to death allegedly by a mob early on Saturday morning.

Police said the incident took place around 3.30 am when Kishanganj police station in-charge Ashwini Kumar was conducting raids in connection with a bike theft case in an area under Panjipoda police station of West Bengal. The police officer, who had also sought assistance from the West Bengal Police, was attacked before other policemen could come to his rescue.

Purnia Range Inspector General of Police SP Choudhary confirmed the incident: “We have already alerted WB Police and are seeking their assistance in nabbing those who killed our officer. The case will be pursued and joint operations will be conducted to nab the culprits.”

