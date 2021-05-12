Kisan Social Army not one of us, reiterates SKM

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday said they had no connection with the Kisan Social Army, the group that had come to take part in the ongoing protest against three contentious farm laws and six of whose members were booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-old from West Bengal two days ago.

The leaders of SKM said the organisation absolutely supported the family of the 26-year-old girl, who had passed away at a Haryana hospital on April 30 after having contracted Covid.

On May 8, the girl’s father had lodged a complaint with the police stating that his daughter had been physically assaulted at the protest site, leading to six members of the Kisan Social Army being booked for rape. An FIR was lodged on Sunday.

SKM leader Dr Darshan Pal said, “All the suspects have been barred from any further participation in the movement and a public appeal was also issued for their social boycott. The SKM has made it clear that the Kisan Social Army was never the authorised social media voice of the SKM and none of its handles have anything to do with the movement. When this incident came to the notice of the SKM, we decided to take the strictest possible action. The Tikri committee of SKM had already removed the tents and banners etc of the so-called Kisan Social Army.” The tents were removed on May 5, as per SKM’s statement.

On May 9, the farm leaders came out with a statement that the Kisan Social Army was not a part of SKM movement, reiterating their stand two days later on Tuesday.

Several SKM leaders like Balbir Singh Rajewal, Dr Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Hannan Mollah, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Yudhvir Singh, Yogendra Yadav, Abhimanyu Kohar in a signed statement on May 9 had stated that SKM had taken strict action against the accused and they were committed to taking this fight to its logical conclusion.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Tuesday said, “What happened to the girl from West Bengal was very unfortunate and intolerable. The organisation fully supports the family of the victim and stands with them in their hour of need.”

State secretary Shingara Singh Mann said, “The accused must be tried in a fast track court and an exemplary punishment should be given to them.”

The leaders said that the matter came to the notice after the death of the girl, and ever since then the SKM had told the family that they would stand beside them in their quest for justice.

“The police lodged FIR after our efforts. However, we express doubts over the probe as people not named by the family in their complaint have been booked. The police are trying to entangle the leadership of the movement in this case. However, we stand firmly with the girl’s family at this hour,” added Mann.

Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that the Kisan Social Army (KSA) had also put up some 25 temporary structures at Tikri in March itself.

KSA leader Anil Malik, who is one of the accused in the FIR, had stated that they planned to build over 1000 houses in the coming days. However when The Indian Express contacted SKM’s Dr Darshan Pal, he said, “I am aware of one tent of KSA and that has been removed from the site. I am not aware of any temporary settlements as the Tikri committee must be knowing it.”

The Indian Express tried to get in touch with woman leader Jasbir Kaur Natt, who is part of the Tikri committee, to talk about the temporary settlements but she could not be contacted.