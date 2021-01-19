‘Kisan sansad’ dispute resolved, Chaduni to be part of talks with govt

A day after cracks appeared in the seven-member Sayunkat Kisan Morcha (SKM) — leading the ongoing farmers’ agitation — over key member Gurnam Singh Chaduni and a group of other activists holding a meeting with opposition leaders over a proposed ‘kisan sansad’, leaders of the Morcha on Monday evening said the dispute has been resolved.

The SKM leaders also said BKU leader Chaduni will be part of the delegation which will hold talks with the Centre on Wednesday.

It is not clear whether the ‘kisan sansad’ — proposed by a group of activists to know the point of view of political leaders over three new farm laws — will now be held with Chaduni announcing that he will not be part of the same.

“Mr Chaduni… stated in writing that yesterday’s meeting was organised by him in his personal capacity… Morcha is not associated with this activity… he assured the Committee that in future, while the ongoing farmers’ agitation is underway, he will not attend any political party meetings. He also assured that he is, and will continue to be associated with SKM,” read a joint statement issued by six SKM leaders.

Earlier, in the day, the morcha had stated, “SKM, after taking note of Mr Chaduni’s ongoing activities with political parties, after due discussion on the same in a general body meeting of SKM Sunday, has formed a committee that will inquire into the matter and give its report in three days’ time. SKM will take further steps thereafter.”

On Monday, Chaduni said, “Conspiracies are being hatched to defame us so that a message can be sent that the morcha stands divided. But I won’t let the agitation be broken… I won’t attend the kisan sansad.”

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who had earlier blamed Chaduni for “inciting people” to disturb his event in Karnal district, also hit out at the BKU leader. “The misdeeds they are doing in the name of farmers are condemnable. The politics in the name of farmers should be condemned.”