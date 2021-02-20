Kisan rallies no longer needed in Haryana, Punjab, says Gurnam Singh Chaduni

Signalling a major change in the strategy of farmer outfits, Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni Friday said that there was no need to hold more Kisan Mahanchayats in Haryana and Punjab as enough awareness had already been created among the farmers against the three controversial farm laws in these two states.

Kisan Mahanchayats have been drawing massive turnouts in Haryana and Punjab during the past two weeks, but Chaduni now insists on holding such panchayats in other states while strengthening the attendance at dharnas at local level and Delhi borders. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait too had stated Thursday that “now, they will hold these panchayats in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bengal.”

In a video message to farmers, Chaduni on Friday said, “There is no need for these panchayats in Punjab and Haryana because there is already a lot of awareness here. These panchayats should be stopped in Punjab and Haryana now. Such panchayats should be held in other states because we get less time to go to other states if such panchayats are held in Punjab and Haryana.”

“The farmers from Punjab and Haryana should keep more focus on dharnas. A mechanism should be evolved to ensure the presence of people from every village at dharna sites. We have to continue the agitation during crop harvesting season too. We have to make preparations for that phase too. If farmers or their tractors are at dharna sites, the others should look after their work in the fields. In every village, we have to form committees by involving people from every section of society.”

However, despite an appeal by Chaduni, the Kisan Mahapanchayats are likely to continue in Haryana for the time being because of increasing popularity of such events. One such panchayat has been planned at Ratia in Fatehabad district on February 23, which will be addressed by top farmer leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Kulwant Singh Sandhu.