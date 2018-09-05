Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh rally LIVE Updates: Thousands to hold protest march from Parliament Street to Jantar Mantar

Worker-farmer rally in Delhi LIVE: Members of various left-wing farmers and workers association have gathered at the Ramlila Maidan. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Worker-farmer rally in Delhi LIVE: Members of various left-wing farmers and workers association have gathered at the Ramlila Maidan. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Thousands of farmers and workers have reached the national capital from various states and are camping at Ramlila Maidan for the worker-farmer rally that will be held from Parliament Street to Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. The demands of the protesters are effective implementation of labour laws, minimum wage, more employment, and recognition of one crore Anganwadi and ASHA workers as a workforce.

The Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh rally has been organised by outfits affiliated to CPI(M) — Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU). Also in attendance are those who participated in the Kisan March in Maharashtra in March this year to demand a loan waiver and proper minimum support price for farmers.