Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh rally LIVE Updates: Thousands to hold protest march from Parliament Street to Jantar Mantar

Thousands of farmers and workers have reached the national capital from various states and are camping at Ramlila Maidan for the worker-farmer rally that will be held from Parliament Street to Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. The demands of the protesters are effective implementation of labour laws, minimum wage, more employment, and recognition of one crore Anganwadi and ASHA workers as a workforce.
The Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh rally has been organised by outfits affiliated to CPI(M) — Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU). Also in attendance are those who participated in the Kisan March in Maharashtra in March this year to demand a loan waiver and proper minimum support price for farmers.
“Sarkaar se beeja maange hai yaa jagah-jameen,” said Somari Devi (70), who started her journey three days ago from a village in Runi Saidpur in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district to reach Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. She earns Rs 50 a day working on a farm. Devi is one of the thousands of farmers and workers who have reached the capital from various states for the worker-peasant rally, to be held from Parliament Street to Jantar Mantar Wednesday.
At the maidan, state-wise camps have been set up, along with a medical camp and a storage area for protest paraphernalia. While some queue up for a thaali comprising eight puris and aloo sabzi for Rs 25, others gather around a farmer who sings “kamaaye koi aur khaaye koi/ yeh seh naa sakenge.”
Hemlata, president of CITU, said, “We demand effective implementation of labour laws, minimum wage, more employment, and recognition of one crore anganwadi and ASHA workers as a workforce.”
The protest has been organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU) — affiliated to the CPM. “The wage issue unites peasants and workers. Farmers aren’t getting minimum support price and workers minimum wage. PM Modi had promised two crore jobs, where are they? If the government can’t change policies, peasants and workers will change the government,” said AIKS member Krishnaprasad.
Welcome to our Live blog. Thousands of farmers and workers have reached the national capital from various states and are camping at Ramlila Maidan for the worker-farmer rally today. Follow to get the latest updates.