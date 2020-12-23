On Kisan Diwas, Govt hopes farmers will end protest soon

Farmers block NH-9 during their ongoing protest near Ghazipur on Tuesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, celebrated as ‘Kisan Diwas’, the government reiterated its commitment to the farmers’ welfare and expressed hope that the farmers protesting against the farm laws will soon withdraw their agitation.

In a series of tweets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking inspiration from Charan Singh, has taken numerous measures in the interest of farmers and that he will not allow any harm to come to them under any circumstances.

“Some farmers have been agitating due to the farm laws. The government has been talking to them with utmost sensitivity. I hope they will soon withdraw their agitation,” he said.

चौधरी चरण सिंह चाहते थे कि देश के किसानों की आमदनी बढ़े, उनकी फसलों का लाभकारी मूल्य मिले और किसानों का मान सम्मान सुरक्षित रहे। हमारे प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi उनकी प्रेरणा से ही किसानों के हित में अनेक कदम उठा रहे हैं। किसानों का वे किसी सूरत में अहित नहीं होने देंगे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2020

The senior BJP leader said that Charan Singh voiced the concerns of farmers all his life and worked for their welfare. Charan Singh is credited with shaping several farmer-friendly policies during his tenure as prime minister.

Meanwhile, farmer unions Wednesday urged people to skip a meal on ‘Kisan Diwas’ in support of the ongoing farmer protests. While several farmers went to Kisan Ghat to pay their tribute, those protesting at Ghazipur border held a ‘havan’ to mark the day.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he is hopeful that protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talk with the government to resolve the crisis.

A meeting of farmer leaders from across India is slated to be held today, where a decision on the government’s talks offer will be taken.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that farmers are forced to protest for their rights and it is the responsibility of those in power to aptly honour farmers.

On National Farmers’ Day, the former union agriculture minister wished for justice to the farmers. “It is the responsibility of those in power to aptly honour farmer who forms an important part of economy. But unfortunately the farmer of the country is now forced to stage protest for his rights and demands,” Pawar tweeted. “Wishing for justice to the farmer on the occasion of the National Farmers’ Day,” he added.

अर्थव्यवस्थेचा महत्त्वाचा घटक असलेल्या बळीराजाला उचित सन्मान देण्याची प्राथमिक जबाबदारी शासनकर्त्यांची आहे. पण आज दुर्दैवाने देशाच्या शेतकऱ्याला त्याचे हक्क व मागण्यांसाठी आंदोलन करावे लागतेय. देशाच्या बळीराजाला न्याय मिळावा हीच राष्ट्रीय शेतकरी दिनानिमित्त सदिच्छा व्यक्त करतो. pic.twitter.com/3CWWLuHrdV — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) December 23, 2020

The Centre is firm on its stand of not repealing the new farm laws and said it is open to any suggestions that will help break the deadlock with the protesting farmers, including tweaking the laws or even setting up a committee as suggested by the Supreme Court.

With protesters camped at Delhi’s borders for nearly a month, official sources said, the Government has an open mind on ideas if the farm groups show signs of a reconciliatory approach. The Government is also formulating a response on the Supreme Court’s suggestion whether the implementation of the laws can be put on hold pending talks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.