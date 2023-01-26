Gallantry awards: 2 Kirti Chakra, 7 Shaurya Chakra for Army

Two of the six Kirti Chakra awards and seven (two posthumously) of the 15 named for Shaurya Chakra went to the Indian Army in the 412 gallantry awards and defence decorations approved by the President on the eve of 74th Republic Day on Wednesday.

Major Shubhang and Naik Jitendra Singh from the Army got the Kirti Chakra for their role in counter-terror operations in J&K.

Major Shubhang’s citation said he displayed nerves of steel to allow suspects to reach as close as 10 metres, before challenging them. “Undeterred Major Shubhang exhibited unparalleled valour despite sustaining gunshot wound on left shoulder and neutralised a hard-core terrorist in an intense extremely close quarter firefight,” his citation read.

“As the second terrorist continued to bring effective fire on his injured comrades, Major Shubhang crawled to change his position and engaged the terrorist, forcing him to seek refuge in a nearby house which resulted in his subsequent neutralisation. Thereafter, the injured officer evacuated the injured personnel from the operation site before being evacuated himself,” his citation read.

Naik Jitendra Singh’s citation said he exhibited exceptional valour and courage as lead guide in three operations resulting in elimination of seven terrorists.

All the Army personnel were awarded the Shaurya Chakra for operations in J&K. Five Shaurya Chakra awards went to the Indian Air Force, of which two for operations in J&K and three for rescuing people trapped in the Deoghar cable car mishap last year.

The citation of Group Captain Y K Kandalkar, who was commanding a Mi-17 V5 helicopter unit and was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for the Deoghar rescue operation, said he carried out precise free air hover over the cable cars in precarious terrain and close proximity of obstructions, firstly to insert a Garud Commando amidst the swaying cable cars and then started the onerous task of winching the pilgrims one by one without getting them entangled with the ropeway cables.

Advertisement

Major Shubhang. (ANI) Major Shubhang. (ANI)

“Rescue of each person required 20 to 30 minutes of precise hover with the aircraft operating at its limits. The mission required high concentration for prolonged periods. His tireless effort in this challenging task resulted in the saving of 27 lives,” the citation said.

The 412 awards include 92 Sena Medals, including four posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) {posthumous}; seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), among other awards and defence decorations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also approved 62 Mentioned in Despatches to Armed Forces personnel, the defence ministry said.

Advertisement

“These include 55 Chief of Army Staff Recommendations — 27 for Operation Rakshak; 13 for Operation Snow Leopard; two for Operation Orchid; six for Operation Rhino; one for Operation Nongkee; one for Operation CAS EVAC; one for Operation Rescue; one for Operation WASO and three for Misc (Operation). It also includes seven Chief of Air Staff Recommendations,” the statement mentioned.