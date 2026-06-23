Centre’s panel recommends in-principle forest diversion nod for Kirthai-II project

The Kirthai-II hydroelectric project was recommended for a grant of environmental clearance in 2021, but was subject to the grant of in-principle forest clearance. (AI-enhanced File Photo)

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended in-principle approval for diversion of 197 hectares of forest land for the 820 MW Kirthai-II hydroelectric project on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.

The project was recommended for a grant of environmental clearance in 2021, but was subject to the grant of in-principle forest clearance as the project site is located in a moderate to dense, high-mountainous forest area.

Kirthai-II becomes the third hydroelectric project planned on the Chenab to receive approvals from the Environment Ministry since the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.