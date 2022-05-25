scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Allow ‘kirpan’ between domestic destinations after international flights land in India: NCM to aviation ministry

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia dated May 23, NCW chief made an appeal to the minister to do away what he called was a "discriminatory rule".

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 25, 2022 10:35:47 pm
NCM chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura (Twitter/@ILalpura)

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has urged the civil aviation ministry to treat international flights as domestic ones after they land in the country and proceed to another destination in terms of allowing Sikh passengers travelling domestically to carry ‘kirpan’.

Explaining the problem being faced by some Sikh travellers, NCM chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura told PTI that when an international flight lands in Delhi and it has to proceed to Amritsar, those boarding here are not allowed to carry the ‘kirpan’ as international flight rules apply.

He said once the flight has landed in Delhi or any other airport in country it should be treated as a domestic flight in terms of those boarding it to go to another destination within the country and allow that person to carry the ‘kirpan’ as it is allowed on domestic flights.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia dated May 23, Lalpura made an appeal to the minister to do away what he called was a “discriminatory rule”.

In another letter to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Lalpura said the commission received a petition from Jaswinder Kaur and others regarding request for one minute halt of trains passing through Kirat Pur Sahib in Punjab’s Ropar district.

The most important aspect is that the mortal remains of Sikhs after cremation are immersed in river Sutlej near Gurdwara Patal Puri Kirat Pur Sahib. This place is sacred to Sikhs as Haridwar or Varanasi are sacred for Hindus, Lalpura said, requesting halt for trains passing through Kirat Pur Sahib.

