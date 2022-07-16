‘3.5 lakh undertrial prisoners’: Kiren Rijiju appeals for efforts to release maximum undertrials

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday urged the State Legal Services Authorities to take efforts so that maximum undertrial prisoners can be released by August 15 on the day of the 75th year of India’s independence.

“I appeal to all the State Legal Services Authorities to further intensify their efforts to provide legal counsel/aid to the under-trial prisoners so that maximum number of undertrial prisoners is released on or before 15th August, 2022, while celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’,” Live Law quoted Rijiju as saying while addressing the 18th All India Legal Services Meet in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city.

Expressing concerns at a large number of undertrial persons remaining in prisons, Rijiju said: “In this ‘azadi ka amrit kal’, 3.5 lakh prisoners are undertrials in our country.”

“In every district, there is a review committee under the leadership of the District Judges. We urge the High Court Chief Justices to take a proactive role. They are doing. We urge them to take a more proactive role to impress the District Judges,” said Rijiju.

“Release as many as possible because the Government of India has decided to give a special remission to prisoners and guidelines have been framed. We urge the undertrial review committees to act more proactively and help maximum people,” he added.

The Union Law Minister also expressed concerns about the exorbitant lawyers’ fees obstructing the access to justice for the common man.

“People who are wealthy and resourceful get good lawyers. In Delhi’s Supreme Court, many lawyers are unaffordable for common man. If lawyers charge 10-15 lakh per hearing, how can common man afford? Courts can’t be only for privileged. Door of justice should always be equally open to all,” he said.

Rijiju also made a push for the use of regional languages at the High Courts and trial courts.

“In the Supreme Court, arguments and judgments are in English. We have a thought that in the High Courts and trial courts, there is a need to give primacy for regional languages. There could be lawyers, who are knowledgeable in law, but cannot present their arguments in English. If local languages are permitted in Courts, we can solve many problems,” said Rijiju.

“If I can’t speak English then I should have the freedom to speak in my mother tongue. It should not be that only those who speak English get more fees, more cases and more respect. I am opposed to this. Mother tongues are no less than English. If we give chance to local language in the High Courts and lower courts, it will be good for us,” he added.

Asserting 71 obsolete Acts will be repealed in the upcoming Parliament Session, Rijiju said the government’s intention is to ease the requirement of legal compliances for the common people.