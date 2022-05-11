‘We respect the court… but Lakshman Rekha must not be crossed’: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on sedition law

After the Supreme Court put on hold the trials in pending cases under the Sedition law, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that while he “respected the court and its independence,” there is a “Lakshman Rekha”, or a line not meant to be crossed.

“We’ve made our positions very clear and have informed the court about the intention of our Prime Minister. Beyond that if anything happens, then I don’t know, but one thing I must say is that we respect the court and the independence of the court, but there’s a Lakshman Rekha (line),” Rijiju said as quoted by ANI.

All organs must respect each other and “whatever we say and do we have to ensure that we respect the provisions and constitution of India and all the existing laws,” Rijiju added.

The apex court Wednesday observed that it will not be appropriate to continue using the sedition law until the re-examination of Section 124A dealing with the offence of sedition is complete. Urging the Centre and states to refrain from registering any FIR invoking sedition charges till re-examination is completed, the top court said: “All pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to charges framed for sedition should be kept in abeyance.”

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that staying the provision may not be the right approach. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said, “a cognizable offence cannot be prevented from being registered, staying the effect may not be a correct approach and therefore, there has to be a responsible officer for scrutiny, and his satisfaction is subject to judicial review.”