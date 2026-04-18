‘Congress’s black spot won’t wash off’: Rijiju says party will now face ‘wrath of women’

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the defeat of the women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on Friday was “black spot” on the Congress and that the party will have to bear the brunt of the anger of the women of the country. Countering the Congress’s demand for status quo on delimitation, Rijiju said the Delimitation Act was a “copy-paste” of the process started by the party when it was in power.

He said the Delimitation Act would have specified the formation of a delimitation commission and other procedures. “The rules are the same as those specified during the Congress era… Every time delimitation has taken place the same amendment has been copy pasted. It’s the same law,” Rijiju said.