Kiren Rijiju: Rahul Gandhi not following protocol for foreign visits

Details of where he stays and whom he meets, Rijiju added, were also not shared by the LoP, which had also become a matter of concern for agencies mandated to provide him security.

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party questioned the “undeclared” and “secret” foreign trips of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the senior Congress leader of not following the protocol mandated by his status as an MP.

Rijiju alleged that Rahul Gandhi has not been sharing details regarding his trips ever since he became an MP, repeatedly leaving his security apparatus in a tizzy.

Reacting to similar allegations by the BJP a day earlier, the Congress countered the accusations against its senior leader by terming them a tactic to deviate attention from “setback after setback” to the foreign policy of the BJP-led government.