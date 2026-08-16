Kiren Rijiju lists who ‘dimagi naxals’ are, Congress’ Chidambaram says ‘proud to be one’

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to “dimagi Naxals” in his Independence Day speech was not aimed at Opposition leaders, after Congress leaders called the remark an attempt to suppress dissent and rivals.
Rijiju said the term referred to people who “support Maoists and reject the Constitution, back separatists and Article 370, or call for cutting off the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor.”
“PM Narendra Modi ji didn’t say Opposition leaders are Dimagi Naxals,” Rijiju said in a post on X, listing the groups he said the term referred to.
He said ‘dimagi Naxals’ included those who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution, those who stand with separatists and support Article 370, and those who want to cut the Chicken’s Neck to separate the Northeast from the rest of India.
The Chicken’s Neck refers to the narrow land corridor in West Bengal that connects the northeastern states with the rest of the country.
Rijiju’s clarification came a day after PM Modi referred to “dimagi Naxals” during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Modi said that people with a Maoist ideology had occupied positions of influence in the government and shaped policymaking, while Naxalism had caused deaths and held parts of the country in its grip for decades.
“In our jungles, we have been successful in weeding out Naxals with weapons. But those with naxal mentality are still around,” he said, calling for such “dimagi naxals” to be identified and isolated.
Modi also said Naxalism and Maoism had affected the lives of millions of young people and referred to the deaths of more than 3,500 police and security personnel during the conflict.
Congress leader P Chidambaram responded to Modi’s remarks on Sunday, saying he was “proud to be a dimagi Naxal”.
Chidambaram’s response came as Opposition leaders questioned the use of the term and its apparent reference to people who oppose the government.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Modi had earlier used the phrase “urban Naxal” for his political opponents and was now using “dimagi Naxal”.
Ramesh said the government had earlier told Parliament that there was no definition of an “urban Naxal”. He alleged that the government first labels critics as Naxals and later adopts issues they raise.
He cited the caste census as an example, saying the government had earlier dismissed demands for one but later announced a caste-based census.
President Droupadi Murmu had referred to Naxalism in her Independence Day eve address on Thursday.
Murmu said Naxalism had posed a challenge to India for decades and called making the country Naxal-free a major achievement. She also said development had begun reaching Naxal-affected areas.