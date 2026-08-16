Kiren Rijiju lists who ‘dimagi naxals’ are, Congress’ Chidambaram says ‘proud to be one’

"PM Narendra Modi ji didn't say Opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals," Rijiju said in a post on X. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to “dimagi Naxals” in his Independence Day speech was not aimed at Opposition leaders, after Congress leaders called the remark an attempt to suppress dissent and rivals.

Rijiju said the term referred to people who “support Maoists and reject the Constitution, back separatists and Article 370, or call for cutting off the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor.”

What Rijiju said

“PM Narendra Modi ji didn’t say Opposition leaders are Dimagi Naxals,” Rijiju said in a post on X, listing the groups he said the term referred to.

He said ‘dimagi Naxals’ included those who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution, those who stand with separatists and support Article 370, and those who want to cut the Chicken’s Neck to separate the Northeast from the rest of India.