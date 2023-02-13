scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
‘Whole ecosystem in full swing once again’: Kiren Rijiju on criticism over ex-SC judge Abdul Nazeer’s appointment as governor

The Congress attacked the government over Justice S Abdul Nazeer's appointment as governor of Andhra Pradesh and called the move a "great threat" to the independence of the judiciary.

Andhra Pradesh governor appointmentUnion Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (File)

Responding to Congress’s attack over the appointment of former Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer as the governor of Andhra Pradesh, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the “whole ecosystem” is once again in “full swing” over the issue.

Without naming anyone, the minister Sunday said that they [Congress] should better understand that they can no longer treat India as their “personal fiefdom.”

The government on Sunday appointed six new faces as governors, including Justice S Abdul Nazeer (retd), who was part of the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, and four BJP leaders, besides carrying out a rejig of the gubernatorial posts in seven states.

The appointment of Nazeer as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh within weeks of his retirement drew sharp criticism from the Opposition including the Congress, which said such appointments were a “great diminution and a great threat to the independence of judiciary”.

In an apparent swipe at the Congress, Rijiju took to Twitter and affirmed that India will be guided by the provisions of the Constitution.

“The Whole Eco-system is once again in full swing on the appointment of a Governor. They should better understand that they can no more treat India as their personal fiefdom. Now, India will be guided by the people of India as per the provisions of the Constitution of India,” the minister tweeted.

Nazeer was part of many path-breaking verdicts, including instant ‘triple talaq’ and the one that held the right to privacy to be a fundamental right. He retired on January 4 this year.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 10:37 IST
