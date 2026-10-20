Opposition must play constructive role in passing Delimitation Bill: Kiren Rijiu

Responding to Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s demand for an all-party meeting to discuss the Constitution Amendment Bill on Delimitation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government has already made sustained efforts for dialogue.

In a letter to Kharge, Rijiju emphasised that constructive cooperation is required from the Opposition parties, rather than repeating the same demand without due regard for the consultations already undertaken.

The Bill, which tied delimitation and a larger representation to women in the House, failed to pass the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026, for want of the requisite two-thirds majority in Parliament. Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that such far-reaching constitutional changes cannot be bulldozed through Parliament without meaningful consultations.

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Responding to Kharge’s letter to the PM, Rijiju said the government has consistently sought the Opposition’s support and cooperation for the consideration and passage of the Bill, and also reached out to the Congress party on several occasions.

Rijiju said besides written communication with Kharge in this regard on March 16, March 26, and April 12 (all in this year), he personally discussed the matter with Kharge and also met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the Monsoon Session, seeking their cooperation on the same.

“However, after repeated requests, the Congress party didn’t give dates for discussion, after which the government’s outreach had extended to other political parties,” Rijiju said in the letter and added that consultations were held with representatives of the DMK, SP, YSRCP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM and BJD to build a broader consensus in support of the proposed legislation.

“In these circumstances, it is not clear why the demand for consultation is being made repeatedly, when the government has already made sustained efforts for dialogue; what is now required is constructive cooperation from the Opposition parties, rather than a repetition of the same demand without due regard to the consultations already undertaken,” Rijiju wrote in the letter.

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He said these efforts reflect the government’s firm willingness to constructive parliamentary engagement and consultations.

“I reiterate that the Government remains committed to the basic principles of parliamentary democracy and to facilitating meaningful dialogue through the effective functioning of Parliament. We value the participation of all political parties in the deliberations and discussions on all matters of national importance. I also hope that the Congress party will play a constructive role and will not obstruct important future legislation,” Rijiju said in the letter.

Kharge, in his letter to the PM on October 16, had also raised concern that even 64 days after the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die, both Houses are yet to be prorogued. Calling it an “unprecedented situation”, Kharge had said that the situation raises serious questions.

Regarding that observation, Rijiju in the letter said that there was no constitutional requirement prescribing a specific period within which a House must be prorogued following its adjournment sine die.

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“The mere fact that a House has not been prorogued during such an interval does not, by itself, give rise to any constitutional or procedural impropriety or irregularity,” Rijiju said in the letter and added that there have been innumerable instances in the past in which Houses remained unprorogued for long periods, extending up to 87 days. Citing an instance of 2008, Rijiju said the Lok Sabha sat for two days, on July 21 and 22, for the confidence motion; the House was then kept unprorogued, reconvened on October 17, 2008, and was adjourned on October 24 to meet again on December 10.