Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Judges don’t have to face elections or public scrutiny like elected govt: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju said that since the public do not elect the judges, they cannot 'change' judges as they can in case of governments.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during a ceremony to pay floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary, at the Central Hall of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)
In another escalation of the debate over the appointment of judges to higher judiciary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Monday pointed out that judges do not have to fight elections or face any scrutiny from the public.

Speaking at the government versus judiciary debate, Rijiju remarked that an elected government is always under public scrutiny, more so in the age of social media. “But, after becoming judges, they don’t have to face elections or scrutiny by the public,” he said.

He added that since the public do not elect the judges, they cannot ‘change’ judges as they can in the case of governments. “However, the public is watching you (the judges). They keep a keen eye on your judgement, your way of work, the way you deliver justice… they assess and form opinions too. In the age of social media, you can’t hide anything,” he said.

Rijiju said the Chief Justice of India has requested the government to take strict action against those who have been attacking the judges or using foul language against them on social media.

“Since the judges have their own limitations of not being able to defend themselves against the backlash they often face on social media, the CJI has requested the government to act upon this,” he said.

Earlier this month, Rijiju had written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud “suggesting” the inclusion of a government nominee in the decision-making process for shortlisting of judges. Several Opposition parties, however, criticised the Government for what they said was an attempt to “intimidate and thereafter capture” the judiciary.

Pointing out that the Memorandum of Procedure regarding the appointment of judges was still “pending finalisation”, Rijiju’s letter gave “suggestions on how best it can be streamlined”, sources told The Indian Express.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 20:05 IST
