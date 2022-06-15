‘I seek forgiveness for this’: Kiran Bedi apologises amid row over her ‘joke on Sikhs’

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the contentious remark of former Lieutenant Governor and BJP leader Kiran Bedi against Sikhs, Bedi apologised for her remarks and said that her remarks should not be misread.

A controversy erupted when, during the launch of her book – ‘Fearless Governance’, Bedi reportedly cracked a ’12 o clock’ joke on the Sikh community.

“I have highest regards for my community. I am a devotee of Baba Nanak Dev ji. What I said to the audience even at my own cost (as I also belong here) be kindly not misread.I seek forgiveness for this.I am the last person to cause any hurt. I believe in Seva & loving kindness 🙏,” Bedi tweeted.

We did Path and Seva same morning. I am a devotee. I seek Baba’s blessings all the way. I started the day with Path in the house. Please do not doubt my intention. I have the highest regards and admiration for my community and my Faith. pic.twitter.com/ClW0DuuyoG — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) June 14, 2022

“We did Path and Seva same morning. I am a devotee. I seek Baba’s blessings all the way. I started the day with Path in the house. Please do not doubt my intention. I have the highest regards and admiration for my community and my Faith,” she said.

Bedi posted on Twitter some of the abusive responses from some social media users to her remark, for which, the former Lt Governor of Puducherry said, she had already expressed regret. “Despite having regretted it, I’m receiving very obscene abuses on email, WhatsApp and Twitter. I urge the abusers to refrain from doing so and not put me into a situation where I may have to place them in the public domain. It will be exceedingly embarrassing for the identity of abusers then,” she said.

On Tuesday, Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh condemned BJP leader’s objectionable remarks and wrote on his Twitter handle, “When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought with them and protected the sisters and daughters. It was 12 o’clock when it was time to attack the Mughals. This is the history of 12 o’clock. Shame on the BJP’s cheap mentality leaders who make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect.”

Castigating the BJP leader for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community, Jarnail Singh said that it is condemnable that such a high-rank officer, who hails from Punjab, made fun of Sikhs.