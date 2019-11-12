Kiran Bedi says other administrations can replicate Puducherry’s governance model

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi Monday said that the other administrations, including Chandigarh, can replicate the “Puducherry model of good governance to ensure efficient and transparent governance.” Bedi was speaking on the first day of the human rights conclave held at Panjab University titled “Leave no one behind”.

On the inaugural day of the two-day conclave, organized by the NGO Human Rights Federation Group and MFP Federation, a mobile mortuary and funeral van were launched for the poor. This effort is part of the NGO’s Respectable Funeral Services Project aimed at ensuring free funeral rites services to those who cannot otherwise afford them.

Bedi, who was a speaker at the conclave, focused her speech on the issue of good governance rather than the funeral service project or any other explicit human rights issues. Community rights to good governance, she claimed, were a significant aspect of human rights that is largely ignored.

“We have an open house where anyone from anywhere in Puducherry can come to the Raj Niwas and make their complaint heard. We have also set up various platforms where people can easily lodge their grievances such as through WhatsApp,” she said.

Bedi further said that it was crucial to give people a platform to file their grievances, along with a transparent system of redressal which keeps the complainants in the loop. “You all have the right to hold the authorities accountable. Exercise that right, badger administrators and ask them about their open house timings and speak to them. Make sure your voices are heard,” Bedi said at the conclave.

She highlighted the “Puducherry model of good governance” through a series of video clips and pictures showcasing her endeavors in the union territory.

Speaking to newsline, the L-G of Puducherry proclaimed her love for Chandigarh city and her faith in its people to ensure good governance. “The city has always done well and its people just need to keep up the good work. This is one of the most beautiful places in India.” she said. Regarding growing concerns over haphazard traffic and cases of encroachment, Bedi claimed that the Puducherry model of governance can help curb these issues.