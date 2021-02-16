Kiran Bedi removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry amid crisis in Congress govt

Kiran Bedi has been removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, a statement released from President Ram Nath Kovind’s office said on Tuesday night. The Governor of Telangana, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, has been given additional charge of Puducherry.

“The President has directed that Dr. Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made,” Ajay Kumar Singh, press secretary to the President, said in a statement.

The development comes hours after the Congress government in the Union Territory lost its majority with another ruling party legislator resigning today, reducing the numbers of the party-led alliance to 14 in the assembly with an effective strength of 28.

Seizing on the opportunity, the opposition which also has 14 MLAs in the 33-member house, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, saying his government was in minority. However, Narayanasamy rejected the demand, claiming that his government continued to enjoy ‘majority’ in the assembly, which is set to go for polls in the next few months.

With PTI inputs