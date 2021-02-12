Kiran Bedi lists ‘possible reasons for vested interests’ to demand her recall

A day after Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy met President Ram Nath Kovind with a demand to recall Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi over her alleged interference in the administration of the elected government, Bedi on Thursday hit back, alleging that “vested interests” in Puducherry have raised the demand.

Pointing out “possible reasons for vested interests” to raise the demand, Bedi said it was due to the “transparency in governance (under her leadership) by optimum use of technology, due diligence, financial prudence and court orders always upholding the act and rules of the union territory”.

Bedi also released a public statement detailing four major digital transformations within the administration in the past few years, saying that “these changes have broken through the monopolies and made the administration direct, transparent and accountable”. She said these changes left no scope for favouritism or hiding information.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed the Puducherry administration to postpone the inauguration of the historic Marie Building, scheduled on Friday, saying that she was excluded from the list of invitees though it was a project funded by the Centre.

“Serious breach of protocol has been noticed where the presence of the Lt Governor of Puducherry has been conveniently overlooked. No basic courtesies of any prior information was sent to the Lt Governor/administrator about this historical event. The concerned organising secretary has been directed to correct the omission, issue a fresh invite and offer an apology,” she said in a message to all the officers concerned, warning that “any omission in this process will call for an explanation and required action”.