Kiran Bedi files application to maintain status quo on Madras High Court order

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor(LG) Kiran Bedi on Tuesday filed an application seeking an order for maintaining status quo prior to the April 30 judgment of the Madras High Court, which had ruled that LG could not interfere in the day to day administration by the elected government of Puducherry.

In the application, Bedi has stated that government officials in Puducherry are in a “quandry as to whether to implement the directions of the Hon’ble High Court or otherwise”. The application has been filed after the Supreme court on May 10 had issued a notice on a Madras High Court order that curbed Bedi’s powers.

“Direct that status quo ante be maintained as regards administrative functioning in the Union Territory of Puducherry as it existed prior to passing of the impugned judgment of April 30 (Madras High Court order), during pendency of the present petition,” the plea states.

In her application, Bedi has said that the Chief Minister of Puducherry has issued administrative orders on the basis of the HC judgment, contrary to the Rules of Business of Union Territories. “The officers are in a quandry as to whether to implement the directions of the Hon’ble High Court or otherwise. That the officers are being threatened of contempt action is leading to an administrative chaos, hence the urgency”, the application states.