Kiran Bedi expressed regret, put issue to rest: Rajnath Singh in Parliament

PUDUCHERRY LG Kiran Bedi’s remarks on social media put the government on the backfoot in the Lok Sabha on Thursday as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the Opposition to put the matter to rest.

Advertising

Bedi had on Sunday tweeted that “poor governance, corrupt politics, indifferent bureaucracy with highly selfish and cowardly attitude of the people” were responsible for the water crisis in Tamil Nadu. She later deleted the tweet.

The Defence Minister’s comments came after DMK leader T R Baalu raised the issue for the second consecutive day in Lok Sabha and said the matter has triggered outrage in Tamil Nadu as it was insulting to Tamil society and the state’s politicians. Singh said Bedi has already deleted the tweet and issued a statement expressing deep regret.

Singh said when the matter was raised in Parliament by Baalu, the Ministry of Home Affairs took notice of it and took necessary action in this regard. “Since she has apologised and assured that such incidents will not occur again, let us leave it at that,” Singh said.