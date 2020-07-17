Kerala Gold smuggling case: Kingpin’ in UAE identified, Customs wants passport impounded

The FIR filed in the court has listed one Faizal Fareed, who sent the smuggled gold, as an accused. Customs has requested concerned departments to impound the passports of both Faizal and the other person, sources said. (File) The FIR filed in the court has listed one Faizal Fareed, who sent the smuggled gold, as an accused. Customs has requested concerned departments to impound the passports of both Faizal and the other person, sources said. (File)

Customs has identified the kingpin in the UAE who was behind the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels to Kerala, sources said.

Customs sources said the person hailed from Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district and was involved in several other smuggling instances.

“He was involved in the smuggling of gold worth Rs 1,200 crore in 2013 to 2015 through Kochi international airport. The gold seized from the diplomatic cargo belonged to that person, who is yet to be named in the FIR. His role came to the fore while questioning the arrested middlemen,” sources said.

The FIR filed in the court has listed one Faizal Fareed, who sent the smuggled gold, as an accused. Customs has requested concerned departments to impound the passports of both Faizal and the other person, sources said.

According to sources, the smuggled gold was meant for several persons who had invested money in the racket. M Samju (39) of Kozhikode, who was arrested on Thursday, has been identified as one of them. His investment was for 5 kg of gold.

Customs had arrested three persons who allegedly worked as middlemen between the smuggling racket in Thiruvananthapuram and investors.

