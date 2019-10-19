Kin say PSA detenue is cancer patient, HC asks J&K govt to get him medically examined

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court in Srinagar has asked the Commissioner Secretary of J&K’s Home department to have a Public Safety Act (PSA) detenue “medically examined”. Parvaiz Ahmad Palla (33), who is lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh, is a “cancer patient” his family says.

The family of Palla, a resident of Matibugh village in Kashmir’s Kulgam, had approached the High Court seeking his release on medical grounds.

The court in the order said there shall be no difficulty for the “respondents to have the detenue examined medically and provided him all the facility required for his ailment”.

As per medical records, Palla is on “follow-up for the management of disease” and “needs daily medication and investigations for adequate control of disease”.

“The detenue, as per petitioner, his father, is lodged in District Jail Barailey, Uttar Pradesh, under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act. The detenue is suffering from Papillary Carcinoma thyroid as certified by the Additional Professor & Head, Department of Nuclear Medicine, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar,” reads the court order issued on October 14 by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey.

“There shall be no difficulty for the respondents to have the detenue examined medically and provided him all the facility required for his ailment. In the above background, the Court leaves it to the Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Home Department, to have the detenue medically examined… and submit the report by next date,” the court said, listing the case for hearing on November 6.

In its dossier, J&K Police described Palla as a “threat to safety and security of general public and sovereignty of the nation”.

“The subject has links with unlawful association and has been providing every logistic support to militants of banned organization, who are carrying unlawful and subversive activities to secede the state of J&K from Union of India. As such the activities of subject are highly prejudicial to the security of the state,” the dossier said.

Palla’s family said he is a cancer patient living on daily medication and cannot be a threat to safety and security of the public.