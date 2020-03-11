Kin of techie among 3 fresh Covid-19 cases in Karnataka

The state health department is now tracking 2,666 persons who came in contact with the first Covid-19 patient. (Representational Image) The state health department is now tracking 2,666 persons who came in contact with the first Covid-19 patient. (Representational Image)

Three fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected people in the state to four. Two of the new persons infected are the wife and daughter of a 46-year-old software engineer, who tested positive on Monday after returning to Bengaluru from the US via Dubai, becoming the first Covid-19 case in the state.

The third person has been identified as a 50-year-old man who returned to the city from the US via London. The government initially said Tuesday that he had travelled with the software engineer to the US, but later clarified that both cases were unlinked.

The state health department is now tracking 2,666 persons who came in contact with the first Covid-19 patient. The techie returned on March 1, fell ill on March 4, and tested positive on Sunday, when he was sent to a isolation facility. His 46-year-old wife and 13-year-old daughter tested positive on Tuesday after showing symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections.

“All those who have tested positive are stable. They are expected to recover in quarantine at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases,” Karnataka medical education minister K Sudhakar said.

Health department officials were set to fumigate the school of the daughter as well as the apartment and office complexes where the techie had spent time.

Health officials have told IT companies in Bengaluru to provide lists of employees who have travelled to affected countries after February 21.

Anticipating in increase in cases, the state also announced the expansion of testing facilities to three districts in addition to two existing labs in Bengaluru.

“Three additional labs are ready to receive and test Covid-19 samples along with the existing laboratories at the National Institute of Virology, and VRDL at the Bengaluru Medical College,” Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said after a review meeting on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.