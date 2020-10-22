Kin of Kerala journalist facing UAPA charges meet Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi at a paddy field in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency. (ANI)

The family members of the Kerala-based journalist facing UAPA charges on Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state.

On October 5, journalist Siddique Kappan, Atiqur Rahman and Masood, office-bearers of Campus Front of India — an organisation with links to Popular front of India — and Alam, whose family claims he was driving the other three, were detained by Mathura Police while on their way to Hathras. An FIR was later filed against them under UAPA and sedition charges.

“We went to meet Rahul Gandhi today in Wayanad. It was a brief conversation during which he asked me to not worry,” said Rehanath, wife of Siddique Kappan.

Rahul is on a three-day visit to Wayanad, which he represents in Lok Sabha.

The family also met Congress Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal during their visit. “He expressed solidarity and told us how Rahul Gandhi was also stopped when he decided to visit Hathras. He also told us that the party will stand with us and will find a way out,” Rehanath told The Indian Express.

A Mathura court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the four accused till November 2. The four had earlier been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on October 7.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists had moved the Supreme Court, seeking the journalist’s release, but the apex court directed them to file a bail application in Allahabad High Court.

The meeting with Rahul comes against the backdrop of MPs from Kerala writing to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for the release of the journalist.

Kappan hails from Kerala and has been living in Delhi for years, Rahman is from Muzaffarnagar, Ahmed from Bahraich, and Alam from Rampur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.