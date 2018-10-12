Kin of Kashmiri students held for ‘militant links’ say they were framed

Zahid Gulzar, Yasir Rafiq and Mohammed Idrees, residents of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, were arrested on the outskirts of Jalandhar from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering, Management and Technology. Zahid Gulzar, Yasir Rafiq and Mohammed Idrees, residents of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, were arrested on the outskirts of Jalandhar from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering, Management and Technology.

The families of three Kashmiri students who were arrested by the Punjab Police and J-K Police’s Special Operations Group in Punjab on Wednesday for alleged militant links have said that the three have been framed.

Zahid Gulzar, Yasir Rafiq and Mohammed Idrees, residents of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, were arrested on the outskirts of Jalandhar from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering, Management and Technology. Police claimed to have busted a module of terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind with the arrests.

At their house in Bahu Awantipora village, Idrees’s family members said he is innocent. “My son has been framed… police claims are baseless,” said his mother Haseen Bano. “They claimed that they have recovered arms. Is it possible that these students will transport anything from Kashmir to a place so far unnoticed.”

Read | Jalandhar: Three Kashmiri students held in Punjab, police say terror links

In the nearby village of Noorpora Tral, many have gathered at Yasir’s residence. Yasir is a cousin of Zakir Moosa, affiliated with the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Yasir’s elder sister said, “My brother is innocent. He has been framed because he is Zakir’s cousin.”

The family of Zahid lives in Rajpora. “You can enquire about my brother from anyone in the village and police as well. He was never involved in anything wrong,” said his elder sister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App