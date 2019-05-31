Kin of Bengal BJP workers wait for jobs, justice and glimpse of Modi

It’s 2.30 pm when scores of young men in saffron and white kurtas walk out of the Kali Bari guesthouse on Mandir Marg. “They are RSS and BJP workers. They are here to ensure that our guests face no problem,” says Santosh Kumar, who is overseeing logistics at the guesthouse, where family members of 32 BJP workers from West Bengal who were killed, allegedly by Trinamool Congress cadres, over the last two years are staying.

Sadha Midha (47), a farm labourer from North 24 Parganas district, stands at the gate in tattered clothes, smoking a bidi. “My elder brother, Haradhan Midha, was an active BJP worker and campaigned extensively for Kalyan Chaubey (BJP candidate from Krishnanagar, who lost to TMC’s Mahua Moitra). On May 20, nine people came in a car and started beating him up mercilessly. Then they tied him to a tree,” Midha says.

Visiting Delhi for the first time, Midha, who has come to attend the ceremony with the son of his deceased brother, has managed to walk only until the end of the lane. “Modi-ji niye eshechhe, tai eshechhi (Modi-ji got us here). However, until I see Modi-ji, I am not happy.”

Pointing to his nephew, Midha says, “He is unemployed. Who is going to feed the family now?”

Standing next to him in a saffron kurta and jeans is Sukumar Mondal, 30, a graduate who teaches Philosophy to college students in Cooch Behar district. He has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony along with his deceased brother’s son, Sanjay, 20, currently unemployed. “Before 2018 panchayat polls, Modi-ji had visited Cooch Behar for a public meeting. When we were returning from the event, TMC workers started chasing our bus. That is when my brother Provat Mondal fell from the bus and died,” Sukumar says. “Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP in-charge of West Bengal) attended the funeral and gave us Rs 40,000.”

Around 3 pm, members of BJP’s West Bengal unit direct the family members to board a bus to visit the party’s head office at Ashoka Road. Sitting on the floor of the swanky office, 48-year-old Jharna Pranti from North Nadia’s Krishnanagar municipality seems anxious. Accompanied by her son Khepa Pranti (20), who is still in school, she says, “My husband (Joydeb Pranti, a farm labourer) was the only earning member of the family. But after the (Lok Sabha) elections, they (TMC cadres) killed him. I also have a 10-year-old daughter. I don’t know how I will run the family. I want Narendra Modi to ensure that my husband’s killers are hanged.”

Sitting in the first row at the oath ceremony are neighbours Manju Barman (37) and Jharna Sarkar (38) from Uttar Dinajpur district’s Daribhit village. The two women lost their sons in the September 2018 Daribhit High School violence, when police allegedly opened fire to dispel protesters who had gathered to demonstrate against the appointment of certain teachers. “My son Tapas (a BA second-year student and an alumnus of the school) was protesting. Mamata’s (Banerjee) police shot him,” Manju says. “We want a CBI probe.”